UPDATE 1-Sri Lankan rupee recovers on state bank dlr sales; stocks down
June 25, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sri Lankan rupee recovers on state bank dlr sales; stocks down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds central bank governor comment in paragraph 6,7)
    COLOMBO, June 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's rupee 
recovered from a near seven-month low on Tuesday, after a
state-controlled bank intervened to stabilise the currency,
dealers said, but depreciation pressure remained due to dollar
demand from foreign investors who were selling long tenure bonds
before exiting.
    The lowest trade was at 129.00 per dollar, but one of the
two state-run banks, through which the central bank usually
directs the market, sold dollars to selected banks to ease
depreciation pressure, dealers said.
    The currency closed at 128.70/80, edging up from Monday's
close of 128.90/129.00.
    "Foreign investors are basically booking their profits in
treasury bonds and locking in short term T-bills," a currency
dealer said on condition of anonymity.
    "Going forward, we expect the depreciation pressure to
remain until the market sees inflows from scheduled foreign
borrowings by some banks." 
    The central bank, however, said the volume in bond sales by
foreign investors on Tuesday was very thin and had no impact on
the currency. 
    "Bond sales by foreign investors were just $14 million out
of a portfolio of more than $3 billion. This is insignificant,"
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters.
    Foreign investors have been shifting to treasury bills while
selling longer tenure T-bonds, the latest central bank data
showed on Friday, as a rise in U.S. treasury yields has prompted
many offshore investors to rush to the exits. 
    Three local banks have planned to borrow up to $1.5 billion
by tapping global capital markets. 
    The rupee fell 0.33 percent last week, after losing 1.6
percent in the week previous to that, which currency dealers
attributed to foreign investors selling debt as part of a
broader selloff in emerging markets. 
    Sri Lanka's main stock index fell 1.03 percent or
63.16 points to 6,086.22, its lowest since May 3 on concerns
over a possible pullout by more foreign funds. 
    The market witnessed net foreign outflows of 38.7 million
rupees on Tuesday in thin foreign trading. The bourse has seen a
net foreign inflow of 16.21 billion rupees so far this year.
    The day's turnover was at 455.4 million rupees ($3.53
million), less than the half of this year's daily average of
around 1 billion rupees.
($1 = 128.9000 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
