Sri Lanka rupee steady near 8-month low after Moody's outlook cut
July 3, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee steady near 8-month low after Moody's outlook cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Dealers fears of foreign investor pull out after Moody's
move
    * Central bank says would maintain stability by intervening
    * Stocks down on concerns over rating, rupee

    COLOMBO, July 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's rupee held
steady near an eight-month low on Wednesday after Moody's cut
the rating outlook and dealers said the currency remained under
pressure on concerns of further foreign outflows.
    Moody's cut the outlook on Sri Lanka's B1 foreign currency
sovereign rating to stable from positive on Tuesday, but Sri
Lanka's central bank said the move was ill-advised.
 
    The rupee was quoted at 130.50/60 per dollar at 0755 GMT,
slightly higher than Tuesday's close of 130.65. The currency hit
a near eight month low in the last two sessions.
    "With Moody's outlook cut, foreign investors may have
concerns and could pull out from T-bonds," a currency dealer
said on condition of anonymity. "So we still see the rupee under
depreciation pressure."  
    It lost 0.19 percent through Tuesday, extending the
year-to-date decline to 2.35 percent. 
    Sri Lanka's main stock index fell 0.44 percent, or
26.72 points, at 6121.46 at 0759 GMT.
    

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)

