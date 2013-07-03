Sri Lanka rupee steady near 8-month low after Moody's outlook cut

* Dealers fears of foreign investor pull out after Moody's move * Central bank says would maintain stability by intervening * Stocks down on concerns over rating, rupee COLOMBO, July 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's rupee held steady near an eight-month low on Wednesday after Moody's cut the rating outlook and dealers said the currency remained under pressure on concerns of further foreign outflows. Moody's cut the outlook on Sri Lanka's B1 foreign currency sovereign rating to stable from positive on Tuesday, but Sri Lanka's central bank said the move was ill-advised. The rupee was quoted at 130.50/60 per dollar at 0755 GMT, slightly higher than Tuesday's close of 130.65. The currency hit a near eight month low in the last two sessions. "With Moody's outlook cut, foreign investors may have concerns and could pull out from T-bonds," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity. "So we still see the rupee under depreciation pressure." It lost 0.19 percent through Tuesday, extending the year-to-date decline to 2.35 percent. Sri Lanka's main stock index fell 0.44 percent, or 26.72 points, at 6121.46 at 0759 GMT. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)