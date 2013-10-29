FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka rupee sags to over 1-week low on importers' dollar demand
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 29, 2013 / 6:27 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee sags to over 1-week low on importers' dollar demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell to its lowest level in more than one week on Tuesday on importers’ demand for dollars, with further downward pressure expected in the near term because of project-related imports, dealers said.

The currency, which appreciated 0.4 percent last week on foreign buying in the rights issue of John Keells Holdings Plc , on Tuesday moved further away from a near four-month closing high hit last week.

The spot rupee traded at 131.10/25 per dollar at 0552 GMT, a level last touched on Oct. 17, and below Monday’s close of 130.90/131.00.

“We see the rupee under pressure due to importer dollar demand,” said a currency dealer who asked not to be named.

Some dealers said a state bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, was seen selling dollars at 131.10 rupees.

The currency has fallen for a second day after foreign buying in the rights issue ended on Friday.

Foreign buying in John Keells helped boost the currency for much of last week. The company, Sri Lanka’s biggest conglomerate, is raising $299 million by selling rights and warrants to fund a $850 million resort project. The deadline to raise the funds was Friday.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and is up 3.05 percent since then.

Sri Lanka’s main stock index was trading down 0.35 percent, or 20.85 points, at 5,908.12 as of 0557 GMT. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.