Sri Lanka rupee at 1-mth high on remittances after rate decision

COLOMBO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee rose on Monday to a one-month high, helped by thin inward remittances in the absence of importer dollar demand after the central bank held key policy rates steady earlier in the day.

The spot rupee was trading at 130.70/75 per dollar at 0523 GMT, a level seen on Nov. 7. It has gained nearly 0.4 percent in six straight sessions.

Sri Lanka’s central bank kept key policy interest rates steady on Monday for the second straight month as expected, saying the outlook for inflation remains favourable.

“Some were expecting a surprise rate cut,” said a currency dealer on condition of anonymity. “All are in a holiday mood and the market is dull. No demand for dollars as seasonal imports are already over. So small inflows are pushing up the currency.”

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said last week that the rupee was expected to remain steady at current levels with most inflows being remittances.

Currency dealers said the rupee was facing upward pressure as expatriates were sending money for their families ahead of Christmas and the New Year.

The rupee has gained 3.4 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28.

At 0535 GMT, Sri Lanka’s main stock index was up 0.12 percent at 5,817.20. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)