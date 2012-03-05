Sri Lanka rupee slips on importer dlr demand; stx flat

* Dealers see rupee depreciating further

* Stx up; Foreign investors buys Keells

COLOMBO, March 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s rupee ended weaker on Monday as importers bought dollars amid concern the local currency will depreciate further, while many stayed away from the market awaiting clues from the March monetary policy rate meeting due next week.

The rupee closed 121.95/122.05 a dollar, weaker than Friday’s close of 121.40/70, on importer dollar demand, dealers said.

A Reuters monthly forex poll on Wednesday has forecast the rupee to fall as far as 128.50 by the end of August.

The rupee has fallen 6.3 percent since Feb. 9, when the central bank stopped defending it.

In the stock market, foreign investors bought market heavyweight and conglomerate John Keells Holdings PLC, part of a net foreign inflow of 413.7 million Sri Lanka rupees ($3.40 million).

Keells Holdings, which closed up 1.57 percent at 181.10 rupees a share, accounted for 15 percent of the day’s turnover of 1.04 billion rupees. The day’s volume was 23.2 million.

The bourse has seen a net foreign inflow of 2.73 billion rupees so far this year, after a net outflow of 19.1 billion last year.

The main share index edged up 0.08 percent or 4.62 points to hit 5,464.81.

The cumulative December quarter earnings from 217 companies released so far is flat year-on-year, according to data from John Keells Stockbrokers.

The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performers this year among Asian markets, with a 10.11 percent loss while the majority have had positive returns. ($1 = 121.7000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)