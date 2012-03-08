Sri Lanka rupee firmer on bank, exporter dlr sales

* Banks sell dlrs to cover short positions

* Rupee depreciation fears remain

* Stx edge down in thin trade

COLOMBO, March 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s rupee ended firmer on Thursday as banks and exporters sold dollars, but concerns over the currency’s further depreciation remained, while the stock market fell marginally in thin trade.

The rupee closed 121.10/30 a dollar, firmer than Tuesday’s close of 121.45/55, as banks sold greenbacks to cover short positions and exporters converted to rupees, dealers said.

Both the currency and stock markets were closed on Wednesday for a Buddhist religious holiday.

The rupee has fallen 5.7 percent since Feb. 9, when the central bank stopped defending it. A Reuters monthly forex poll has forecast the rupee to fall as far as 128.50 by the end of August.

The stock market meanwhile edged down as many investors stayed away on concerns of slowing economic growth, rising interest rates and broadly flat December quarter profits.

The main share index fell 0.39 percent or 21.16 points to hit 5,456.51.

The day’s turnover was 366.4 million Sri Lanka rupees ($3.02 million), lowest since Jan. 6 and well below last year’s daily average of 2.3 billion. The day’s volume was 14.1 million, lowest since Jan.9. Last year’s daily average was a record 102.7 million.

Foreign investors sold shares worth 8.1 million rupees, but the offshore investors were net buyers of 2.72 billion rupees so far this year, after a net outflow of 19.1 billion last year.

The Colombo bourse is one of the worst performers this year among Asian markets, with a 10.17 percent loss while the majority have had positive returns.