FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka rupee hits new record low on importer dlr demand
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 19, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 6 years

Sri Lanka rupee hits new record low on importer dlr demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, March 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s rupee hit a new record low of 127.00 on Monday due to importer dollar demand ahead of the April festive season, despite the central bank’s expectation of a substantial recovery on more than $365 million of inflows.

“The highest trade was done at 127.00 and there is heavy importer dollar demand,” a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity. Five other dealers confirmed the move.

It touched the previous record low of 125.60 on Friday, before recovering to close at 125.10/30.

It has depreciated 10 percent since the central bank stopped intervening to defend a specific price on Feb. 9. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.