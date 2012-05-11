REFILE-Sri Lanka shares end down 1.1 pct in thin trade

(Refiles to fix headline)

* Bourse down 1 pct; down for 9th straight session

* Investor woes over TFC default payment remain

* Rupee weaker on importer dlr demand- dealers

COLOMBO, May 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s stock market fell 1.1 percent on Friday, its ninth straight decline, in thin trade as concerns over a defaulted share deal weighed on sentiment.

The main share index fell 1.07 percent, or 55.38 points, to 5,108.56, led by the telecom sector after top mobile operator Dialog Axiata on Friday posted a posted a 530.9 mln rupee loss for the March quarter.

Investigations into a deal in which the state-owned National Savings Bank (NSB) had decided not to settle a transaction for a 13 percent stake in The Finance Company PLC have also hit sentiment, dealers said.

National Savings Bank had bought The Finance Company shares for 49.75 rupees, despite the market price of the listed financial share prevailed at 30 rupees.

Sri Lanka’s treasury department has ordered an investigation into the deal while the Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting a separate investigation.

Shares in The Finance Company edged 0.8 percent up to 24.40 rupees on Friday a day after it fell 12.50 percent.

Turnover was 346.4 million rupees, well below this year’s daily average of 1.1 billion rupees.

Despite the fall, the market saw foreign inflows of 58 million rupees, extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to 21.9 billion rupees.

The rupee ended weaker at 128.10/25 against the dollar from Thursday’s close of 127.70/80, on importer dollar demand.

The rupee gained 1.6 percent last week after the treasury secretary warned of resumed market intervention if the currency dropped beyond “tolerable” levels.