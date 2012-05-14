Sri Lanka stx recover from 3-mo low; concerns remain

* Bourse up first time in 10 sessions

* Investor concerns on suspected insider deal, rupee, interest rates

* Turnover at 3-wk low

* Rupee weaker on importer dlr demand - dealers

COLOMBO, May 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s stock market edged up on Monday from a three-month low as investors picked up select battered large cap shares, but the volume of trade was down sharply on a suspected insider deal and uncertainties over the rupee and interest rates.

The bourse has fallen 6.34 percent over the last nine sessions through Friday as investors sold their stakes over worries about a defaulted share deal on The Finance Company , which is now under a regulatory investigation.

The main share index on Monday edged up 0.15 percent, or 7.75 points, to 5,116.31.

Top mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata rose 3.85 percent after falling 5.4 percent on Friday when it posted a 530.9 mln rupee loss for the March quarter.

Oil palm shares and diversified holdings also helped the overall market gain.

The daily turnover was 286.4 million Sri Lanka rupees, the lowest amount since April 23 and well below this year’s daily average of 1.1 billion rupees.

The market saw foreign inflows of 28.6 million rupees on Monday, extending the net foreign inflow so far this year to 21.9 billion rupees.

But the index was still in the over sold region on Monday with the 14-day Relative Strength Index at 24.246, below the lower neutral range of 30, Reuters data showed. It is one of the worst performers among Asian markets with a 15.8 percent loss so far this year.

The rupee ended weaker at 128.50/60 against the dollar from Friday’s close of 128.10/25, on importer dollar demand.

Dealers expect the rupee will depreciate further as the central bank keeps policy rates unchanged on Friday amid heavy depreciation and credit growth pressure. ($1 = 128.0250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)