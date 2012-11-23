FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan bourse steady; interest rate concern remains
November 23, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Sri Lankan bourse steady; interest rate concern remains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan stocks ended steady on Friday as investors largely stayed on the sidelines with higher interest rates putting a damper on trade and block deals pushing turnover.

The Colombo Stock Exchange’s main index ended just 0.01 percent, or 0.46 points, up at 5,406.65.

Analysts said investors had been moving in to fixed deposits from equities after the central bank kept key policy rates at three-year highs after the market closed on Friday.

The yield on the 364-day T-bill gained for the sixth consecutive week at a weekly auction on Wednesday, central bank data showed.

The day’s turnover was 803.1 million rupees ($6.16 million), with Distillers Company of Sri Lanka accounting for 80 percent of it. Distillers gained 1.24 percent.

The turnover was still shy of the year’s daily average of 910 million rupees. Foreign investors bought a net 35.7 million rupees of shares, extending the net foreign inflow this year to 34.52 billion rupees.

The rupee changed little to close at 130.10/18 to the dollar compared with Thursday’s close of 130.15/20 on bank dollar sales, dealers said. ($1 = 130.3500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)

