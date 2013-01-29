FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka bourse at 2-wk low on profit taking; foreigners buy
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

Sri Lanka bourse at 2-wk low on profit taking; foreigners buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka’s stock market fell for the third straight session on Tuesday to reach a two-week low as retail investors booked profits in large cap companies.

The main share index closed 0.93 percent, or 54.34 points weaker, at 5,800.75, its lowest close since Jan 16.

“Foreigners are on the buying side and the market’s fall was due to some large caps, which were sold in thin volume,” a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 830.6 million rupees ($6.53 million) worth of shares, mainly acquiring shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings, which gained 0.44 percent to 226 rupees.

That helped to reverse the year to date net foreign flow to a net inflow of 399.2 million rupees. Sri Lanka enjoyed a record foreign inflow of 38.63 billion rupees last year.

The day’s turnover was 1.35 billion rupees, well above the daily average of 1.02 billion so far this year.

The rupee closed a tad stronger at 126.65/70 to the dollar from Monday’s close of 127.10/15, on dollar inflows into government securities, traders said.

$1 = 127.1500 Sri Lanka rupees Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.