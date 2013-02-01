Sri Lanka stocks at 2-wk low on profit-taking

COLOMBO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares extended losses for a third day on Friday to hit a two-week low as retail investors took profits in large-caps.

The main share index fell 0.3 percent, or 17.20 points, to end at 5,799.69, its lowest since January 15.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 446.1 million rupees ($3.53 million) worth of shares on Friday, but they have been net sellers of 873.5 million rupees so far this year.

The market saw 1.66 billion rupees net foreign outflow in eight sessions through Wednesday.

Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc fell 1.76 percent to 825.20 rupees on profit-taking, leading the overall index fall.

Shares in John Keells Holdings edged marginally up 0.04 percent to 230 rupees, which dealers attributed to foreign buying.

The day’s turnover was 950 million rupees, less than the daily average of 1.21 billion so far this year.

The rupee ended weaker at 126.45/55 to the dollar from Thursday’s close of 126.25/40. ($1 = 126.3500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ron Popeski)