Sri Lanka stocks slip from 1-week high on Keells

COLOMBO, July 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares slipped on Friday from the previous session's one-week high, led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, in thin trading volume as investors awaited further policy direction on the rupee. The main share index ended 0.55 percent, or 33.64 points, lower at 6028.74 points. Keells, Sri Lanka's biggest conglomerate, which fell 1.31 percent to 250 rupees, on Friday said it had not taken a decision to raise $300 million through a rights issue to finance a $850 million luxury resort. The index hit a near 10-week low on Tuesday on concerns over the rupee's weakening trend and possible foreign outflows. Turnover on Friday was 328.4 million rupees ($2.51 million), well below this year's daily average of about 1 billion rupees. ($1 = 130.8500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)