Sri Lanka stocks close weaker on telcos
#Financials
July 15, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka stocks close weaker on telcos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares slipped in
thin trading on Monday led by telecom shares as investors
awaited direction on the rupee.
    The main share index ended 0.22 percent, or 13.54
points, lower at 6,015.20.
    Top mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata fell 1.14
percent to 8.70 rupees, while Sri Lanka Telecom, the
No. 1 fixed-line phone operator, ended 1.27 percent weaker at 39
rupees. 
    The index hit a near 10-week low on Tuesday on concerns over
the rupee's weakening trend and possible foreign outflows. The
local currency was steady on Monday as the deputy central bank
governor said he expected the pressure on the rupee to ease as
fund inflows pick up after a sell-off in June. 
    Turnover on Monday was 441 million rupees ($3.37 million),
well below this year's daily average of about 972 million
rupees.
($1 = 130.8500 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
