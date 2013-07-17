FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka stocks fall for 4th session; turnover at 7-month low
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 17, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka stocks fall for 4th session; turnover at 7-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell for a
fourth straight session on Wednesday to their one-week low, led
by oil palm and telecommunications companies, and the turnover
slumped to a seven-month low amid concerns over a falling rupee
.
    The main share index ended 0.42 percent, or 25.30
points, weaker at 5,982.35, its lowest since July 9. 
    The index hit a near 10-week low on July 9 on concerns over
the rupee's weakening trend and possible foreign outflows.
 
    Turnover was 191.7 million rupees ($1.46 million),
provisional data showed, the lowest since Dec. 24 and well below
this year's daily average of 964.4 million rupees.
    Shares in oil palm cultivator Good Hope Plc fell
21.42 percent to 1,100 rupees in thin trade, while leading
mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata fell 2.3 percent
to 8.50 rupees.
    The local currency weakened to a 10-month low early on
Wednesday due to importer demand for dollar and there was no
central bank intervention. 
    ($1 = 131.4000 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.