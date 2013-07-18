FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka stocks recover from 1-wk low on Keells, inflows
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 18, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 4 years

Sri Lanka stocks recover from 1-wk low on Keells, inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares recovered
from a one-week closing low on Thursday, snapping a four-session
losing streak, led by market heavyweight John Keells Holdings
 and on net foreign inflow. 
    But concerns over a falling rupee capped the appetite
for the island nation's risky assets. 
    The main share index ended 0.05 percent, or 3.1
points, firmer at 5,985.45, recovering from its one-week closing
low hit in the previous session. 
    Foreign investors bought net 349 million rupees ($2.65
million) in shares, extending the year-to-date offshore inflow
to 16.84 billion rupees. 
    John Keells closed up 1.63 percent at 250 rupees. 
    Turnover was 665.2 million rupees ($5.05 million), bourse
data showed, well below this year's daily average of around 962
million rupees.
    The local currency hit a 10-month low in early trade due to
importer demand for dollar. 
($1 = 131.6000 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.