#Financials
July 19, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka stocks close at 1-week high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed at
their one-week high on Friday as investors bought diversified
shares including in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings
. 
    The main share index ended 0.93 percent, or 55.61
points, firmer at 6,041.06, its highest closing since July 11. 
    Foreign investors sold net 184 million rupees ($1.40
million) in shares. But the bourse has seen a net inflow of
16.65 billion rupees year-to-date. 
    John Keells closed up 4.16 percent at 260.10 rupees. 
    Turnover was 719.1 million rupees ($5.46 million), bourse
data showed, well below this year's daily average of around 960
million rupees.
($1 = 131.7000 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

