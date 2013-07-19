Sri Lanka stocks close at 1-week high

COLOMBO, July 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed at their one-week high on Friday as investors bought diversified shares including in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings . The main share index ended 0.93 percent, or 55.61 points, firmer at 6,041.06, its highest closing since July 11. Foreign investors sold net 184 million rupees ($1.40 million) in shares. But the bourse has seen a net inflow of 16.65 billion rupees year-to-date. John Keells closed up 4.16 percent at 260.10 rupees. Turnover was 719.1 million rupees ($5.46 million), bourse data showed, well below this year's daily average of around 960 million rupees. ($1 = 131.7000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)