Sri Lanka stocks close at near 3-wk high on foreign buying in Keells
July 23, 2013 / 11:09 AM / in 4 years

Sri Lanka stocks close at near 3-wk high on foreign buying in Keells

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed at
their highest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday as foreign
investors bought into market heavyweight John Keells Holdings
, which recently announced plans to build an over $850
million resort. 
    The main share index ended firmer 0.71 percent, or
43.18 points, at 6,084.24, its highest closing since July 3. 
    Foreign investors bought net 78.2 million rupees ($593,800)
in shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to
16.73 billion rupees. 
    John Keells closed up 3.96 percent at 270.30 rupees. 
    Turnover was 408.4 million rupees ($3.10 million), bourse
data showed, well below this year's daily average of around 960
million rupees.
($1 = 131.7000 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
