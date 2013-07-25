FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka stocks close near 1-wk low on selling in large caps
July 25, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 4 years

Sri Lanka stocks close near 1-wk low on selling in large caps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell to a
near one-week low on Thursday in light trade as investors,
awaiting direction on the rupee and lending rates, sold large
cap shares such as Ceylon Tobacco and John Keells
Holdings, brokers said.
    The main share index ended 0.67 percent, or 40.98
points, weaker at 6,038.16, its lowest close since July 19. 
    The central bank kept its key policy rates unchanged on
Wednesday, as expected, saying inflation was expected to remain
in single digits for the rest of the year supported by supply
side improvements and an absence of demand-driven pressures.
 
    Despite the central bank's easing of policy measures,
concerns over the weakening rupee and high lending rates have
dented sentiment, with investors waiting for directions, brokers
said.
    Shares in John Keells Holdings Plc fell 1 percent to 267
rupees while Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc fell 1.69 percent to
985.10 rupees a share.
    Foreign investors bought a net 23.14 million rupees
($175,800) in shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign
inflow to 16.86 billion rupees.
    Turnover was 289.8 million rupees, bourse data showed, well
below this year's daily average of around 951 million rupees.
($1 = 131.6500 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)

