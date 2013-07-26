FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka stocks recover from near 1-wk low on foreign inflow
July 26, 2013

Sri Lanka stocks recover from near 1-wk low on foreign inflow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares recovered in
thin trade on Friday from a near one-week closing low hit in the
previous session, helped by foreign inflows and market
heavyweight John Keells Holdings as investors waited
for direction on the rupee and June quarter performance. 
    The main share index ended 0.23 percent, or 13.61
points, firmer at 6,051.77, recovering from its lowest close
since July 19. 
    Despite the central bank's easing of policy measures,
concerns over the weakening rupee and high lending rates have
dented sentiment, with investors waiting for directions, brokers
said. 
    John Keells Holdings Plc, which reported a 4 percent drop in
June-quarter profits after the market closed, gained 0.75
percent to 269 rupees.
    Foreign investors bought a net 87.36 million rupees
($663,600) in shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign
inflow to 16.95 billion rupees.
    Turnover was 403.8 million rupees, bourse data showed, well
below this year's daily average of around 942 million rupees.
($1 = 131.6500 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

