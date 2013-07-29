FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka stocks flat, Keells gains despite lower net
July 29, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka stocks flat, Keells gains despite lower net

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed little
changed on Monday, though there was some foreign investor
interest in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings 
despite a four percent drop in profits for the June quarter,
brokers said. 
    The main share index ended 0.09 percent, or 5.15
points, firmer at 6,056.92, its highest close since July 23.
    John Keells Holdings Plc, which reported its lower profit on
Friday, gained 0.56 percent to 269.50 rupees a share.
    Foreign investors bought a net 53.92 million rupees
($409,600) in shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign
inflow to 17 billion rupees.
    Turnover was 451.3 million rupees, bourse data showed, well
below this year's daily average of around 939 million rupees.
($1 = 131.6250 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

