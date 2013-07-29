Sri Lanka stocks flat, Keells gains despite lower net

COLOMBO, July 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed little changed on Monday, though there was some foreign investor interest in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings despite a four percent drop in profits for the June quarter, brokers said. The main share index ended 0.09 percent, or 5.15 points, firmer at 6,056.92, its highest close since July 23. John Keells Holdings Plc, which reported its lower profit on Friday, gained 0.56 percent to 269.50 rupees a share. Foreign investors bought a net 53.92 million rupees ($409,600) in shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 17 billion rupees. Turnover was 451.3 million rupees, bourse data showed, well below this year's daily average of around 939 million rupees. ($1 = 131.6250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)