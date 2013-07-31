FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign selling in Keells pulls Sri Lanka stocks to near 1-wk low
July 31, 2013 / 11:09 AM / 4 years ago

Foreign selling in Keells pulls Sri Lanka stocks to near 1-wk low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, July 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares slipped to
near one-week low on Wednesday as foreign investors sold in
diversified stocks such as market heavy weight John Keells
Holdings.
    The main share index ended down 0.3 percent, or 18.26
points, at 6,037.22, its lowest close since July 25.
    John Keells Holdings Plc, which reported a 4 percent drop in
June quarter profit on Friday, fell 1.40 percent to 260.40
rupees a share.
    Foreign investors were net sellers of 461 million rupees
($3.50 million) worth of shares, extending this week's net
outflow to 649 million rupees. But they have been net buyers of
16.3 billion rupees of shares so far this year.
    Analysts said despite the central bank's easing of policy
measures, concerns over the weakening rupee and high lending
rates had dented sentiment, even as investors waited for
direction. 
    The turnover was 906.3 million rupees, the highest since
June 27, but less than this year's daily average of about 937
million rupees.
($1 = 131.6500 Sri Lanka rupees)

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
