REFILE-Sri Lanka shares hit 6-week high on CTC, Keells; foreign outflow weighs

(Refiles to correct billion in paragraph eight) COLOMBO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares jumped 1.98 percent on Thursday to hit a six-week high as investors bought stocks such as Ceylon Tobacco and John Keells Holdings , while block deals pushed the turnover to five-week high. The main share index ended 1.98 percent, or 119.38 points, firmer at 6,156.60, its highest close since June 20. Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc touched a lifetime high of 1,240 rupees on expectations the company would raise its cigarette prices by a higher amount to offset the recent hike in taxes. They closed at 1,200.80 rupees. Sri Lanka increased some import taxes and excise duties on Thursday, a move analysts said is an attempt by the government to shore up its revenue base as a slowing economy and falling imports hamper its efforts to cut its budget deficit. Shares in John Keells Holdings Plc rose 2.04 percent to 265.70 rupees. Foreign investors were net sellers of 441.9 million rupees ($3.36 million) worth of shares, extending this week's net outflow to 1.09 billion rupees. But they have been net buyers of 15.86 billion rupees of shares so far this year. Analysts said despite the central bank's easing of policy measures, concerns over the weakening rupee and high lending rates had dented sentiment, even as investors waited for direction. The turnover was 1.55 billion rupees, the highest since June 26, well above this year's daily average of about 941.3 million rupees. ($1 = 131.5500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)