Sri Lanka rupee firmer on exporter dollar sales; further gains likely

COLOMBO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee was firmer on Thursday morning on mild dollar sales by exporters, and is expected to gain in the near future on likely greenback inflows, dealers said.

The rupee spot was up 0.2 percent at 131.10/20 at 0536 GMT, compared with Wednesday’s close of 131.45/50.

“There were dollar sales by exporters, but in thin volume,” said a currency dealer. “We expect the rupee to gain further because of expected inflows from some corporate bonds.”

Some dealers said the weakening of the dollar overseas due to the partial U.S. shutdown also helped sentiment.

The dollar sagged to fresh eight-month lows against a basket of currencies on Thursday as the U.S. government shutdown dragged on with no end in sight.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses since then. It has risen 3.2 percent since hitting its all-time low.

The currency is down 2.7 percent this year, after depreciating about 10 percent in 2012.

Sri Lanka’s main stock index was down 0.03 percent, or 1.70 points, at 5,803.92 at 0553 GMT. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)