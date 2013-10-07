FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka rupee at near 3-month high on dlr sales by banks, exporters
Sections
Featured
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 7, 2013 / 6:03 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee at near 3-month high on dlr sales by banks, exporters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee firmed to a near three-month high on Monday on dollar sales by banks and exporters after the central bank said it expected the currency to behave in “a stable manner” in the next few months.

Spot rupee traded at 131.10/20 by 0520 GMT, up slightly from Friday’s close of 131.15/21, its highest close since July 17.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters in an interview on Friday that the rupee would “behave in a stable manner” in the next few months as the monetary authority has taken steps needed to deal with a volatile environment.

The dollar came under pressure globally on Monday as a U.S. budget standoff looked set to drag into a second week. Against a basket of major currencies with the dollar eased 0.1 percent to be within striking distance of an eight-month trough hit last week.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses since then. It has risen 3.2 percent since hitting its all-time low.

The currency is down 2.8 percent this year, after depreciating about 10 percent in 2012.

Sri Lanka’s main stock index was up 0.34 percent, or 19.69 points, at 5,857.64. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.