Sri Lanka rupee hovers near 3-month high; likely to be steady

COLOMBO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee was steady near its three-month high on Tuesday as dollar sales by exporters and banks offset importer demand for the greenback after the central bank’s comments on the local currency.

Spot rupee was steady at 131.15/20 at 0510 GMT.

Currency dealers said the rupee was likely to trade steady in line with the central bank’s expectation.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters in an interview on Friday that the rupee would “behave in a stable manner” in the next few months as the monetary authority has taken steps needed to deal with a volatile environment.

Globally, the dollar added 0.1 percent to 80.051 against a basket of currencies after slipping 0.2 percent overnight to not far from an eight-month trough touched last week as the U.S. government shutdown entered a second week.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses since then. It has risen 3.2 percent since hitting its all-time low.

The currency is down 2.8 percent this year, after depreciating about 10 percent in 2012.

Sri Lanka’s main stock index was up 0.67 percent, or 39.10 points, at 5,906.20, its highest level in the last six weeks. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)