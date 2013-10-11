FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka rupee gains on dollar sales by exporters, banks
October 11, 2013 / 6:23 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee gains on dollar sales by exporters, banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee was firmer near its three-month high on Friday due to dollar sales by exporters and banks.

Dealers expect the local currency to be stable and trade in a narrow range in the short term.

They expect the rupee to move with little volatility after the central bank governor said last week that the currency would “behave in a stable manner” in the next few months.

The spot rupee was at 131.00/05 per dollar at 0535 GMT, its highest level since July 16 and firmer from Thursday’s close of 131.10/15.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses since then.

Globally, the dollar, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of major currencies, traded near a two-week high.

Sri Lanka’s main stock index was up 0.16 percent, or 9.49 points, at 5,966.86 at 0548 GMT. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

