Sri Lanka rupee steady, but downward pressure persists

COLOMBO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee traded steady on Friday despite downward pressure due to importer dollar demand as banks were reluctant to trade above the 131.10 level, dealers said, a day after the government stressed the importance of maintaining a flexible exchange rate regime.

The spot rupee was quoted at 131.10/20 per dollar at 0531 GMT, compared to Thursday’s close of 131.10/15 per dollar.

“We didn’t see many trades taking place. The market is not active today, but the currency is under depreciation pressure due to importer dollar demand,” said a dealer, asking not to be named.

Three dealers said banks were reluctant to trade the currency above 131.10 per dollar, a level seen as desirable by the central bank.

While presenting the 2014 budget, President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also the finance minister, said maintaining a flexible exchange rate regime along with productivity improvement is important to achieve the export revenue target of $20 billion in 2020.

Dealers and banks, however, said there would be hardly any change in the central bank’s exchange rate policy as it is already under a flexible regime.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.10 percent since then.

At 0536 GMT, Sri Lanka’s main stock index was trading a tad firmer, up 0.01 percent at 5,802.18 points. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)