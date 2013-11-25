FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka rupee steady in lacklustre trade
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 25, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee steady in lacklustre trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Monday in dull trade as thin importer dollar demand was offset by the exporter greenback conversions, but the currency is still under downward pressure though banks traded rupee at a flat rate, dealers said.

The banks’ reluctance to trade the rupee above 131.10 per dollar limited the fall.

The spot rupee closed flat at 131.10/20 per dollar.

Two dealers said banks were not willing to trade the currency above 131.10 per dollar, a level seen as desirable by the central bank, and forward trade was active.

“The spot was not traded. Nobody is dared to buy spot above 131.10,” a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity.

Three-day forward or spot next was traded steady at 131.22/25 per dollar, dealers said.

While presenting the 2014 budget, President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is also the finance minister, said maintaining a flexible exchange rate regime along with productivity improvement is important to achieve the export revenue target of $20 billion in 2020.

Dealers and banks, however, said there would be hardly any change in the central bank’s exchange rate policy as it is already under a flexible regime, though is managed.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and has gained 3.10 percent since then. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.