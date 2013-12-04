FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka rupee at 4-wk high on remittances, foreigners' bond buying
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
December 4, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee at 4-wk high on remittances, foreigners' bond buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee rose to a four-week high on Wednesday, led by inward remittances and as some foreign investors bought government treasuries, dealers said.

The spot rupee was trading at 130.85/90 per dollar at 0632 GMT, its highest since Nov. 7 and firmer from Tuesday’s close of 130.85/95 per dollar.

“There was not much of trading but we have seen some interest in rupee bonds,” a currency dealer said asking not to be named.

Dealers also said inward remittances from expatriates for their families ahead of Christmas and the New Year and exporter dollar conversions also helped the rupee.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters on Tuesday that the rupee would stay steady because of remittances.

The rupee has gained 3.3 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28.

At 0645 GMT, Sri Lanka’s main stock index was up 0.09 percent at 5,778.43. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

