Sri Lanka rupee steady on central bank signal; stocks weaker

COLOMBO, July 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan rupee steadied near an eight-month low in early trade on Friday as banks were reluctant to buy dollars beyond 130.60 on an earlier indication from the central bank, dealers said. The rupee was quoted at 130.55/65 per dollar at 0649 GMT, around Thursday's close. It has remained in the range of 130.55/65, hitting a near eight-month low of 130.60/70 in intra-day trade, in the past three sessions. "It was a quiet day. There were no big foreign flows," a currency dealer said on condition of anonymity. "There is no central bank intervention and it did not give any direction as in the previous days. But banks were reluctant to buy dollars as the central bank had earlier asked them not to buy beyond 130.60." Officials from the central bank were not immediately available for comment. Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Thursday said the bank can maintain exchange rate stability and there was little sign that foreign outflows from selling government securities would pose a significant risk. Dealers, however, say the currency was still under pressure due to foreign selling in Sri Lanka's government bonds and Moody's cutting the outlook on the country's B1 foreign currency sovereign rating to stable from positive on Tuesday. Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.33 percent or 20.11 points down at 6053.06 at 0809 GMT. Stockbrokers said investors were concerned about the rupee's fall and Moody's outlook cut could result in a further pull-out of foreign funds in equities. Foreign investors have bought a net 211.3 million rupees ($1.62 million) worth of shares this week through Thursday, extending the year-to-date inflow to 15.38 billion rupees. Last week, the bourse suffered a net foreign outflow of 1.03 billion rupees. ($1 = 130.6000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)