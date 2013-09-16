Sri Lanka rupee firmer on exporter sales; Fed eyed

COLOMBO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee traded tad firmer on Monday led by exporter dollar sales, while the broader market was waiting for cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting later in the week, dealers said.

The Fed meets on Tuesday and Wednesday to decide when and by how much to scale back its asset purchases from the current pace of $85 billion a month. Dealers said any reduction may prompt foreign investors to exit Sri Lankan government securities and that could put the rupee under pressure.

The rupee spot, inactive for several weeks, was actively traded on Monday for the fourth straight session, trading at 132.20/30 per dollar at 0540 GMT, firmer than Friday’s close of 132.25/35.

“Internationally the dollar is weaker,” said a currency dealer. “The pressure (to weaken) is still there, but in the short run it will remain at these levels.”

Some dealers expect the rupee to appreciate in the short term due to $750 million in inflows from a bond sale by a state-owned bank.

The rupee has fallen 3.6 percent this year, after depreciating about 10 percent in 2012. It hit a record low of 135.20 to the dollar on Aug. 28.

the rupee has been falling since early July, as foreign investors started pulling out of local bonds as U.S. Treasury yields rose in anticipation of the Fed pullback.

Foreign holdings in Sri Lankan government securities hit a more than five-month low after falling in the three straight weeks ended Sept. 11. They edged down 0.6 percent to 479.59 billion rupees ($3.63 billion), the lowest since April 3, according to the latest central bank data.

Foreign holdings in the island nation’s government securities have fallen 4.74 percent in the three weeks ended Sept. 11, the data showed.

However, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal early this month said foreign holdings in government securities are still well above the threshold of 12.5 percent of the total outstanding T-bills and T-bonds.

Sri Lanka’s main stock index was 0.56 percent weaker by 0551 GMT. It hit a more than eight-month low on Sept.9. ($1 = 132.2500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Supriya Kurane)