Sri Lanka rupee edges up on dollar sales by exporters, banks
October 14, 2013 / 12:19 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee edges up on dollar sales by exporters, banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on Monday due to dollar sales by exporters and banks amid dull demand for the greenback from importers ahead of holidays, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended at 130.90/95 per dollar, near its highest level since July 16 and firmer from Friday’s close of 131.07/11.

Both currency and stock markets will be closed for holidays on Wednesday and Friday.

Dealers expect the local currency to be stable and trade in a narrow range in the short term after the central bank governor said on Oct. 4 that the currency would “behave in a stable manner” in the next few months.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses since then.

Globally, the dollar, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of major currencies, dipped 0.07 percent. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
