FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka rupee closes at over 3-month high; c.bank intervenes
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2013 / 11:53 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee closes at over 3-month high; c.bank intervenes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee closed at a more than three-month high on Wednesday, largely due to inflows from foreign buying in top conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and inflows into government bonds, dealers said.

The central bank governor on Wednesday said the currency is under appreciation pressure and the central bank has been intervening to curb a sharp rise.

The spot rupee closed at 130.70/77 per dollar, its highest since July 10 and firmer from Tuesday’s close of 130.80/90.

“The rupee is firmer on stock-related inflows, specially foreign buying on John Keells rights,” a currency dealer said.

Dealers said foreign buying in John Keells for a third day helped boost the currency. Keells is raising $299 million by selling rights and warrants to fund a $850 million resort project. The deadline to raise the money is Friday.

They also said some inflows into government bonds have helped boost the rupee.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and has risen 3.4 percent since then. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.