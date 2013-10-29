FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka rupee sags to near two-week low on dollar demand
October 29, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee sags to near two-week low on dollar demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell to its lowest closing level in nearly two weeks on Tuesday due to dollar demand from importers, with further downward pressure expected in the near term because of project-related imports, dealers said.

The spot rupee closed at 131.10/20 per dollar, its lowest close since Oct. 17 and below Monday’s close of 130.90/131.00.

“We see the rupee under pressure due to importer dollar demand,” said a currency dealer who asked not to be named.

Some dealers said one state bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, was seen selling dollars at 131.10 rupees.

The currency, which appreciated 0.4 percent last week on foreign buying in the rights issue of John Keells Holdings Plc , hit a near four-month closing high last week.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and is up 3.05 percent since then. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
