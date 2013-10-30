Sri Lanka rupee ends firmer on bank dollar sales

COLOMBO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee strengthened on Wednesday, edging up from a near two-week low as banks sold dollars, but downward pressure on the currency is expected in the near term because of seasonal and project-related imports, dealers said.

Some dealers said a state bank, through which the central bank usually directs the market, was seen selling dollars at 131.00 rupees.

The spot rupee closed 130.95/05 per dollar firmer than Tuesday’s close of 131.10/20 per dollar, its lowest close since Oct. 17.

“A state bank sold dollars at 131.00 and there was some bank (dollar) selling too,” said a currency dealer who asked not to be named.

The currency, which appreciated 0.4 percent last week on foreign buying in the rights issue of John Keells Holdings Plc , hit a near four-month closing high last week.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and is up 3.21 percent since then. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)