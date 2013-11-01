Sri Lanka rupee hovers near 1-wk high on bank, exporter dollar sales

COLOMBO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee was hovering near a one-week high on Friday as banks and exporters sold dollars, but downward pressure on the currency is expected in the near term because of the year-end seasonal demand, dealers said.

The spot rupee traded at 130.85/90 per dollar at 0457 GMT, a tad firmer from Thursday’s close of 130.85/92, its highest close since Oct. 25.

Dealers said year-end import demand for dollars, mainly for consumer-related goods ahead of the December festival season, could put downward pressure on the local currency.

The currency, which appreciated 0.4 percent last week on foreign buying in the rights issue of Sri Lanka’s biggest conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc, hit a near four-month closing high on Oct. 24.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and is up 3.29 percent since then.

Sri Lanka’s main stock index was trading up 0.01 percent, or 0.73 points, at 5,955.35 as of 0506 GMT. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)