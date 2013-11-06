Sri Lanka rupee gains on exporter dlr sales; stocks up

COLOMBO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on Wednesday rising from a three-week closing low due to dollar sales by exporters, but dealers said the year-end seasonal importer demand for dollars weighs on the currency.

The spot rupee was traded at 131.02/07 per dollar at 05.42 GMT, a tad firmer from Tuesday’s close of 131.05/15, its lowest close since Oct. 15.

“We saw exporter conversions,” said a currency dealer asking not to be named. “There was dollar demand from importers as well, but exporter sales were higher.”

The rupee could come under downward pressure due to year-end importer demand for the greenback until mid December and then could reverse the trend due to expected inflows from foreign remittances by Sri Lankan expatriates during the festive season, dealers said.

Analysts said the currency was still under falling trend in the long term due to lack of foreign inflows from exports and foreign direct investments and the dollars keeping the rupee steady were mainly from external borrowing.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal on Friday said the rupee could come under pressure due to importer dollar demand, for consumer-related goods ahead of the December festival season, but the market could manage the demand “itself without much intervention”.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and is up 3.17 percent since then.

Sri Lanka’s main stock index was up about 0.1 percent at 5,918.07 as of 0557 GMT. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)