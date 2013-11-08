Sri Lanka rupee slips to over 1-month low; more downside seen

COLOMBO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee fell on Friday to a more than one-month low on broad dollar strength on the back of firm U.S. GDP data and as state-run banks bought dollars for the year-end seasonal importer demand.

The spot rupee ended 131.15/22, its lowest close since Oct. 4 and weaker from Thursday’s close of 131.10/15 per dollar. The dollar was near a seven-week high as markets awaited their monthly serving of U.S. jobs data.

Dealers said one of the two state-run banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, bought dollars at 131.10 rupees, suggesting an unofficial cap for the currency.

Though moral suasion or intervention by the central bank was not seen, dealers said banks did not trade spot above 131.10 and banks traded three-day forwards instead of the spot rupee.

The three-day forward ended at 131.17/22 rupees a dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 131.15/20.

Demand for four-day rupee forwards was also seen in the market.

Dealers expect the currency to be weighed down by continued importer dollar demand ahead of the December festive season.

However, the pressure on the rupee should start to ease off on offshore remittances by the middle of next month, they said.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal last week said the rupee could come under pressure due to importer dollar demand ahead of the December festival season, but the market could manage the demand “itself without much intervention”.

The rupee hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28, but has managed to stem further losses and is up 3.1 percent since then. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)