Sri Lanka rupee eases in dull trade

COLOMBO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended a tad weaker on Wednesday on importer dollar demand late in the day, dealers said.

Trade was sluggish as many investors were in a holiday mood, they added.

The spot rupee ended at 130.80/90 per dollar, weaker from Tuesday’s close of 130.80/85. On Monday it closed at 130.80/81, which was near a level last traded on Oct. 25.

“Latter part of the day we have seen some importer dollar demand,” a currency dealer said.

The currency has gained nearly 0.4 percent in seven straight sessions through Monday.

Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Tuesday the monetary authority will only go in for limited intervention to prevent high volatility in the currency.

Cabraal said last week that the rupee was expected to remain steady at current levels with most inflows being remittances.

Currency dealers said the rupee was facing upward pressure as expatriates were sending money for their families ahead of Christmas and the New Year.

The rupee has gained 3.32 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)