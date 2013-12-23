FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka rupee steady near 2-month high; state bank buys dollars
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee steady near 2-month high; state bank buys dollars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended little changed on Monday amid inward remittances and exporter dollar sales, though a state bank bought dollars to curb any sharp appreciation in the local currency, dealers said.

The spot rupee ended flat at 130.70/73 per dollar, its highest close since Oct. 25. The currency gained 0.14 percent last week.

Dealers said one of the two state-run banks, through which the central bank usually directs the market, bought dollars at 130.70 rupees.

Dealers said the rupee could be under pressure when demand for the dollars from importers picks up in January. They expect the currency to hover near the current level amid upward pressure until the end of this year.

Currency dealers said the rupee was facing upward pressure as expatriates were sending money to their families ahead of Christmas and New Year.

The rupee has gained 3.4 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.