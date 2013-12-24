Sri Lankan rupee steady near 2-month high; forward premiums fall

COLOMBO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee was little changed on Tuesday as the effect of remittances from Sri Lankans abroad was countered by a state bank buying dollars to curb any sharp appreciation in the local currency, dealers said.

However, the rupee’s forward premiums were under pressure after yields in T-bills dropped, traders said.

The spot rupee closed at 130.72/75 per dollar, little changed from Monday’s close of 130.70/73, which was its highest close since Oct. 25.

Dealers said one of the two state-run banks, through which the central bank usually influences the market, bought dollars at 130.70 rupees.

They said rupee forward premiums came down after the yields in T-bills dropped, with both three-month and six-month premiums falling by around 50 cents.

Yields in 91-day and 182-day T-bills dropped 19 basis points and 34 basis points respectively, while the yield in the 364-day T-bill fell 24 basis points. Yields in all three T-bills were at their lowest levels since November 2011 at a weekly auction on Tuesday.

The state bank buying dollars offset the boost to the rupee from expatriates sending money to their families ahead of Christmas and New Year. The local currency has gained 3.4 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28.

Dealers said the rupee could come under pressure when demand for dollars from importers picks up in January. They expect the currency to hover near its current level until the end of this year. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Pravin Char)