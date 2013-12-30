FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lankan rupee ends weaker on importer dollar demand
December 30, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lankan rupee ends weaker on importer dollar demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee closed slightly weaker on Monday as importers bought dollars, but intervention by a state-run bank helped to prevent a sharp fall in the currency, dealers said.

The spot rupee closed at 130.80/90 per dollar, slightly weaker from Friday’s close of 130.75/80.

“There was slight importer dollar demand and a state bank started selling dollars at 130.75 to prevent a fall in the rupee,” said a currency dealer who declined to be identified.

Dealers expect the rupee to be under downward pressure in January due to a lack of demand and despite a sharp reduction in interest rates.

The local currency has gained around 3.3 percent since it hit a record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
