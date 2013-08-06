FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka rupee weaker on importer dollar demand
August 6, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

Sri Lanka rupee weaker on importer dollar demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker on Tuesday as light importer dollar demand offset
exporter dollar sales and a vigilant central bank, eager to hold
the greenback below 132.00 rupees, also forced dealers to shift
to forward trades.
    Some dealers said they moved to one-day forwards instead of
spot trade after the central bank's earlier direction to banks
not to accept bids above 131.60 rupees per dollar.
    The one-day forward ended weaker at 131.73/75 per dollar
from Monday's close of 131.62/65.
    "There was importer dollar demand but more than that, since
Friday is a holiday, the holding cost is high," said a currency
dealer on condition of anonymity.
    Central bank officials were not available for comment.
    Dealers said the pressure on the currency remained as
exporters adopted a wait-and-see approach, while remittances had
also dried up. The downward pressure on the rupee could
intensify if there were no dollar inflows in the short term,
they added.
    The rupee has fallen around 4 percent since June 7, after
foreign investors started to pull out of Sri Lanka's treasury
bonds due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields. 
    Data from the central bank, which has stopped publishing
foreign holdings in long term T-bonds separately since June 28,
showed total foreign holdings in government securities rose 1.2
percent between June 5 and Aug. 2, which currency dealers
attributed to foreign buying in short term T-bills.
    Dealers expect the rupee to move in a 131.50 to 132.00 range
in the short term and continue to depreciate unless the central
bank steps in with monetary tightening measures or dollar
inflows increase significantly.

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

