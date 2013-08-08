FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka rupee ends little changed on exporter dlr sales
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 8, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee ends little changed on exporter dlr sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee ended
little changed on Thursday as dollar sales by exporters and
banks offset importer demand for the greenback.
    Some dealers said they moved to one-day forwards instead of
spot trade after the central bank's earlier direction to banks
not to accept bids above 131.60 rupees per dollar.
    The one-day forward ended slightly weaker at 131.73/75 per
dollar from Wednesday's close of 131.72/78.
    Central bank officials were not available for comment.
    Dealers said the pressure on the currency remained as
exporters adopted a wait-and-see approach. The rupee has fallen
around 4 percent since June 7, as foreign investors started to
pull out of Sri Lanka's treasury bonds due to a rise in U.S.
treasury yields.
    Data from the central bank, which has stopped publishing
foreign holdings in long term T-bonds separately since June 28,
showed total foreign holdings in government securities rose 1.2
percent between June 5 and Aug. 2, which currency dealers
attributed to foreign buying in short-term T-bills.
    Dealers expect the rupee to move in a 131.50 to 132.00 range
in the short term and continue to depreciate unless the central
bank steps in or dollar inflows increase significantly.
    Currency markets will remained close on Friday to mark
Id-Ul-Fitr or Ramadan festival and trading will resume on
Monday.

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.