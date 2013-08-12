FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka rupee firmer on exporter dollar sales
August 12, 2013 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee firmer on exporter dollar sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee 
ended firmer on Monday as banks and exporters sold dollars, but
depreciation pressure on the currency remained in the absence of
firm dollar inflows, dealers said.
    Some dealers said they moved to one-day forwards instead of
spot trade after the central bank's earlier direction to banks
not to accept bids above 131.60 rupees per dollar.
    The one-day forward ended firmer at 131.64/66 per dollar
from Thursday's close of 131.73/75. The market was closed on
Friday for Eid al-Fitr.
    The rupee has fallen around 4 percent between June 7 and
July 18, after foreign investors started pulling out of Sri
Lanka's treasury bonds due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields.
    The currency has been steady around 131.60 since July 18 as
the central bank has not been allowing the spot dollar to be
traded beyond 131.60 amid a rise in foreign holding in
government securities, dealers said.
    Dealers expect the rupee to move in a 131.50 to 132.00 range
in the short term and continue to depreciate unless the central
bank steps in or dollar inflows increase significantly.

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)

