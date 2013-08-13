FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka rupee slips on importer dlr demand
August 13, 2013 / 11:38 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee slips on importer dlr demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee 
ended slightly weaker on Tuesday as importer dollar demand
offset greenback sales by banks and exporters, but depreciation
pressure on the currency remained in the absence of firm dollar
inflows, dealers said.
    Some dealers said they have moved to one-day forwards
instead of spot trade after the central bank's earlier direction
to banks not to accept bids above 131.60 rupees per dollar.
    The one-day forward ended weaker at 131.66/72 per dollar
from Monday's close of 131.64/66.
    The rupee has fallen around 4 percent between June 7 and
July 18, after foreign investors started pulling out of Sri
Lanka's treasury bonds due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields.
    The currency has been steady around 131.60 since July 18 as
the central bank has not been allowing the spot dollar to be
traded beyond 131.60 amid a rise in foreign holding in
government securities, dealers said.
    Dealers expect the rupee to move in a 131.50 to 132.00 range
in the short term and continue to depreciate unless the central
bank steps in or dollar inflows increase significantly.

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
