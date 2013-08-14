FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka rupee firmer on stock, bond related dollar inflows
#Asia
August 14, 2013

Sri Lanka rupee firmer on stock, bond related dollar inflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee 
ended firmer on Wednesday on the back of dollar inflows into
shares and treasury bonds, prompting dealers to revert back to
trade on spot dollar from one-day forwards.
    Dealers were forced to trade one-day forwards in the last
two weeks as the central bank asked banks to not to buy dollars
beyond 131.60 rupees.  
    The rupee currency spot ended at 131.50/58 per dollar,
firmer than Tuesday's close of 131.60. The one-day forwards also
ended firmer at 131.62/70 per dollar from Tuesday's close of
131.66/72.
    "The rupee ended firmer on dollar inflows into stocks,
T-bonds and T-bills," said a currency dealer adding the demand
from the state banks will decide the rupee's course. 
    The rupee has fallen about 4 percent between June 7 and July
18, after foreign investors started pulling out of Sri Lanka's
treasury bonds due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields.
    The currency has been steady around 131.60 since July 18 as
the central bank has not been allowing the spot dollar to be
traded beyond 131.60 amid a rise in foreign holding in
government securities, dealers said.
    Dealers expect the rupee to move in a 131.50 to 132.00 range
in the short term and continue to depreciate unless the central
bank steps in or dollar inflows increase significantly.

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)

