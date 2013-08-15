FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sri Lanka rupee firmer on banks' dollar sales
August 15, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee firmer on banks' dollar sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee 
ended firmer on Thursday due to lack of buying pressure which
forced banks and exporters to sell the U.S. currency, dealers
said.
    The rupee currency spot ended at 131.35/45 per dollar,
firmer than Wednesday's close of 131.50/58.
    "There is no buying support in the market so everybody is
selling the dollars as they can't hold any longer," said a
currency dealer asking not to be named.
    The rupee fell about 4 percent between June 7 and July 18,
after foreign investors started pulling out of Sri Lanka's
treasury bonds due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields.
    The currency has been steady around 131.60 since July 18 as
the central bank has not allowed spot dollars to be traded
beyond 131.60, amid a rise in foreign holding in government
securities, dealers said.
    Dealers expect the rupee to move in a 131.50 to 132.00 range
in the short term and continue to depreciate unless the central
bank steps in or dollar inflows increase significantly.

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

