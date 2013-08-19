FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lanka rupee at new 11-month low on importer dollar demand
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 19, 2013 / 11:53 AM / 4 years ago

Sri Lanka rupee at new 11-month low on importer dollar demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee hit
a fresh 11-month low on Monday due to demand for U.S. dollars
from importers as banks switched to one-day currency forwards
after an inactive spot market, currency dealers said.
    The spot rupee ended at 131.85/132.00 per dollar, its lowest
since Sep. 17, 2012 and weaker from Friday's close of 131.65/75.
    The spot next or one-day forward ended at 132.00/15 per
dollar, dealers said.
    Dealers said they had moved to one-day forwards instead of
spot trade after the central bank sold one-day forwards at
131.60 rupees per dollar to selected banks. 
    An official at the central bank's International Operations
Department said the bank would intervene if there was excess
volatility in the market and declined to comment whether the
central bank was defending the currency on Monday.
    The rupee fell around 4 percent between June 7 and July 18,
after foreign investors started pulling out of Sri Lanka's
treasury bonds due to a rise in U.S. treasury yields on
expectations of a winding down of monetary stimulus by the
Federal Reserve.
    The currency has been steady around 131.60 since then until
last week as the central bank has not allowed the spot to be
traded beyond 131.60.

 (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.